LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo has mandated
Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to
lead manage its first euro benchmark senior unsecured public
deal in over eight months, one of the leads on the issue said.
The trade is expected to be priced today and initial price
guidance has been set at 300bp area over mid-swaps which is
around 50bp back of the issuer's outstanding curve.
Intesa last came to the bond market in May last year when it
priced a EUR800m 2.5-year fixed rate issue at 110bp over swaps.
The bank also raised EUR2bn in May, but this time through a
three-year FRN issue.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Natalie Harrison)