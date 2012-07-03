BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment reports public offering of convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022
MILAN, July 3 British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers of Intesa Sanpaolo's new 2015 unsecured bond, followed by German, Austrian and French investors, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Seventy-one percent of the orders for the bond, the first to be issued by a bank in the euro zone periphery since Italian and Spanish lenders were shut out of funding markets at the end of March, came from non-Italian European investors.
The bond, offered to international institutional investors and financial institutions, was not aimed at the U.S. and Asian markets, the source said. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Labor Department this week took preliminary steps toward potentially recrafting the fiduciary rule, which requires brokers who offer retirement advice to act in their customers' best interest.