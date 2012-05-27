MILAN May 27 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest retail bank, has told unions it could merge or close
nearly one fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, a union
leader said on Sunday.
Nicola Manna of the Sinfub union said Intesa's executives
had raised the prospect of cutting 1,000 branches - more than
double the 400 branches expected to be eliminated by the bank's
2011-13 business plan - at a meeting with unions last week.
Intesa, which declined to comment, has an Italian network of
5,600 branches.
Manna said the unions would meet Intesa's CEO Enrico
Cucchiani in Rome on Wednesday to discuss the issue and could
resort to a strike if their demands were not heeded.
Intesa is seeking to cut costs, increase working hours
flexibility and boost profit at a time when Italian and European
lenders are under pressure to streamline operations and sell
assets to boost their capital base.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)