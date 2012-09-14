MILAN, Sept 14 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has confirmed plans to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, Italian trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday.

Unions said Intesa's executives confirmed at a meeting with labour groups plans to cut 1,000 branches - more than double the 400 branches expected to be eliminated by the bank's 2011-13 business plan.

A union source told Reuters that 1,000 jobs were at risk because of the branch closures and a wider reorganisation of the bank's structure.

The bank, which has an Italian network of 5,600 branches, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)