BRIEF-GameMine raises $20 mln in series A funding to grow game developer network
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
MILAN, Sept 14 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has confirmed plans to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, Italian trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday.
Unions said Intesa's executives confirmed at a meeting with labour groups plans to cut 1,000 branches - more than double the 400 branches expected to be eliminated by the bank's 2011-13 business plan.
A union source told Reuters that 1,000 jobs were at risk because of the branch closures and a wider reorganisation of the bank's structure.
The bank, which has an Italian network of 5,600 branches, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
LONDON, June 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday.