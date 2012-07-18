MILAN, July 18 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo announced on Wednesday a buyback of subordinated and senior debt for up to 1.5 billion euros in a move aimed at improving its Core Tier 1 capital.

The bank said in a statement it would offer to repurchase from bondholders up to 1 billion euros in Tier 1, Lower and Upper Tier II hybrid notes, as well as up to 500 million euros in senior notes.

The buyback is set to generate a capital gain for the bank thanks to a below-par repurchase price, the bank said.

Several Italian lenders have used similar operations to improve their capital base after the Bank of Italy waived an obligation for banks to replace such hybrid debt - which counts towards a lender's regulatory capital - with similar instruments before buying it back.

The offer runs until July 26 and the bank will release results of the buyback the following day. (Reporting by Valentina Za)