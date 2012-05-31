ROME May 31 Intesa Sanpaolo could consider another buyback of its hybrid debt, its chief executive said on Thursday, after a similar operation helped boost the Italian bank's first-quarter earnings.

"We can take all options into consideration if material opportunities arise," CEO Enrico Cucchiani said when asked about a possible further buyback.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Bank of Italy's annual assembly, Cucchiani also said he saw no need for another offer of European Central Bank's longer-term funds.

"The system appares to be sufficiently stable," he said, adding in particular that Intesa's liquidity was already in line with Basel III requirements due to come into force in 2018.

Asked about possible bank runs, Cucchiani said Intesa had suffered "nothing of the kind, something which mirrors its widespread presence and capital soundness." (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)