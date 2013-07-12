BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
MILAN, July 12 Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo has accepted 1.49 billion euros ($1.94 billion) worth of senior notes in a buyback tender offer, it said on Friday.
The offer expired on Thursday, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT