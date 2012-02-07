BRIEF-Maoye International announces disposal of Ping An shares
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal
MILAN Feb 7 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in carrying out any more bond buybacks, the bank's Chief Executive said on Tuesday.
"I think (yesterday's) operation has satisfied our interest," Enrico Cucchiani told reporters when asked if the bank planned more bond buybacks.
Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it was offering to buy back tier 1 securities with a face value of 3.75 billion euros.
Other Italian banks, including UniCredit and Banco Popolare, have launched bond buybacks to boost their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week to ease the rules.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificates issued by CBB International Sukuk Company 5 have also been affirmed at 'BB+