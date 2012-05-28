MILAN May 28 Italy's top retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo is targeting a capital adequacy ratio
exceeding European Banking Authority requirements and aims to
keep its dividend at least in line with 2011, Chief Executive
Enrico Cucchiani said on Monday.
"Barring unforeseeable events we can commit to pay a
dividend at least in line with 2011. We also confirm a Core Tier
1 above EBA levels, he said at the annual shareholder meeting.
Cucchiani also cautioned about making forecasts on future
results by saying 2012 full-year net profit cannot be calculated
by simply multiplying first-quarter net profit of 804 million
euros by four.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)