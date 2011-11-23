Nigeria plans 133 bln naira treasury bill sale next week
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
MILAN Nov 23 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, has called a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to choose a replacement for Corrado Passera who left his position as chief executive to join Italy's new government, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Italian newspapers have said that the bank's foundation shareholders favour an internal candidate while supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli is also sounding out candidates from outside the bank.
COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and with foreign investors buying into the island nation's risky assets.