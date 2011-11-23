MILAN Nov 23 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, has called a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to choose a replacement for Corrado Passera who left his position as chief executive to join Italy's new government, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Italian newspapers have said that the bank's foundation shareholders favour an internal candidate while supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli is also sounding out candidates from outside the bank.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)