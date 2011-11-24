* Allianz board member Cucchiani set for top job-sources

* Foundations initially favoured internal candidate

By Gianni Montani and Gianluca Semeraro

TURIN/MILAN, Nov 24 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, was set to name later on Thursday Enrico Cucchiani, a top manager at insurance group Allianz, as its new chief executive, sources close to the matter said.

Intesa's supervisory board were holding an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to pick a successor for Corrado Passera, who left last week to join Italy's new government.

"Cucchiani is the frontrunner. We are going towards his appointment as CEO," one senior source told Reuters late on Wednesday. A second source said: "It looks like it's him".

Allianz in Italy and Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

Asked by reporters as he entered the meeting whether the board would make a decision on Thursday, its vice-chairman, Mario Bertolissi, simply nodded.

Cucchiani, 61, has spent the past 15 years working in Italian units of German insurer Allianz, where he is a member of the management board and is responsible for much of western Europe, Africa and Latin America.

He is chairman of Allianz in Italy, and sits on the board of Intesa's domestic rival UniCredit.

When UniCredit's former chief executive Alessandro Profumo was ousted last year Cucchiani was tipped as a possible replacement.

Prior to his long career in the insurance sector, Cucchiani worked at McKinsey as a banking specialist, was a general manager at luxury fashion group Gucci, and also served as an adviser to Merrill Lynch and Chase Manhattan Bank.

DOMESTIC FOCUS

Cucchiani would take the helm of Intesa at a critical juncture for Italy's lenders, which have borne the brunt of a market sell-off since July. Analysts say the bank could not afford a prolonged hiatus at the top at such a turbulent time.

"An external candidate like Cucchiani could be the solution to avoid conflict between (Intesa's shareholder) foundations and solve the stalling situation rapidly," said a Mediobanca report.

The foundations, which together own a 25 percent stake, had initially favoured an internal candidate, but influential supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli wanted someone from outside, the sources said.

Italian media said that mobile telecoms giant Vodafone's chief executive Vittorio Colao was among those approached but refused.

Intesa is the only one among Italy's top five banks that does not have a capital shortfall to meet the tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority last month to cushion the regions' lenders from the spreading sovereign debt crisis.

However, its strong domestic focus -- around 90 percent of its loans are in Italy -- makes it vulnerable to the worsening economic outlook in the euro zone's third largest economy.

And, like more internationally exposed UniCredit and smaller domestic lenders, it has suffered from a funding freeze which has effectively shut Italian banks out of wholesale markets.

Its stock, which has lost 42 percent since the start of the year, was up 4.7 percent at 1.132 euros by 1330 GMT, in line with a broader market rise.

Passera, widely seen as the man who turned round Banca Intesa before its 2007 merger with Sanpaolo IMI, resigned to take over as industry minister in Italy's new government.

Intesa's general director and deputy chief executive, Marco Morelli, has taken the reins pending the appointment of a new chief executive.

(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio; Editing by Greg Mahlich)