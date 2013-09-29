MILAN, Sept 29 Intesa Sanpaolo has
called a snap meeting of its two boards on Sunday evening to
discuss the possible ousting of Chief Executive Enrico
Cucchiani, two sources close to the situation said on Sunday.
Cucchiani, at the helm of Intesa since late 2011, has
clashed with the chairman of the supervisory board and key
shareholders, several sources with knowledge of the situation
have told Reuters.
"The dice is cast," one of the sources said.
The second source confirmed the meeting of the management
and supervisory boards had been called to discuss the position
of the CEO.
Several people familiar with the situation have said
Cucchiani may be replaced by his deputy Carlo Messina.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing
by Lisa Jucca)