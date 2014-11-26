BARI Nov 26 Italian court prosecutors have ordered a top executive and a former CEO at Italy's leading retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo to face trial on fraud allegations involving the sale of derivatives, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The allegations relate to the period 2004-2011 and also involve 13 other employees who were working at the bank at the time, the source said.

Giovanni Bazoli, chairman of the supervisory board of Intesa Sanpaolo, and Corrado Passera, who stepped down as CEO in 2011, are accused of fraud in a case that revolves around the sale of swap contracts to two businessmen who had taken out mortgages with the bank in Italy's southern Puglia region.

Intesa Sanpaolo, speaking for the lender and for Bazoli, declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Passera for a comment.

Among the other people ordered to face trial is the current CEO of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Giovanni Gorno Tempini who at the time was CEO of a division of Intesa Sanpaolo.

It was not possible to reach Gorno Tempini for a comment. (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Elaine Hardcastle)