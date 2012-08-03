MILAN Aug 3 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Friday its dividend for 2012 would be higher or equal to the 0.05 euros it paid out for 2011.

In slides posted on the bank's website after it released second-quarter results, Intesa said its total exposure to Italian sovereign bonds was broadly flat at 80.4 billion euros at the end of June, compared to end-March levels.

It said its Core Tier 1 and common equity ratios would remain "well above" 10 percent throughout 2012. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)