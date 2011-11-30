LONDON Nov 30 Banca IMI, the investment bank arm of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired a banker from Credit Suisse to head its energy advisory business, a person familiar with the matter said.

Alfonso Zuloaga will start as Banca IMI's global head of energy from January, based in London, the source said.

Zuloaga has been at Credit Suisse for 15 years, recently leading its investment banking coverage in energy and infrastructure in Spain and Portugal, which has included deals with Endesa, Iberdrola and Repsol.

He was previously an equity analyst at Credit Suisse and Barclays.

Intesa, Banca IMI and Credit Suisse declined to comment.