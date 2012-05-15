MILAN May 15 The chief executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, questioned on
Tuesday the European leaders's ability to tackle the region's
worsening economic and sovereignd ebt crisis.
"I have doubts on the ability of European politicians to
grasp the crisis," Intesa's CEO Enrico Cucchiani told analysts
in a conference call. He said only the European Central Bank was
showing leadership in Europe.
The bank's director general, Carlo Messina, said a mass
downgrade by rating agency Moody's on Monday would have no
releveant impact on Italian banks, except for the amount of
eligible assets they have to put up as collateral to access
fuding from the European Central Bank.
He said Intesa would have to increase those eligible assets
in use by 2 billion euros following the downgrade.
Messina also said the bank was ready to further increase its
Italian government bond holdings, which have risen to 76.9
billion euros in the first quarter, but only for short
maturities.
