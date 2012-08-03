MILAN Aug 3 Net profit at Italy's biggest
retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo fell more than 40 percent
in the second quarter, hit by lower trading gains, and loan loss
provisions rose reflecting a deteriorating credit quality on its
home turf.
The lender said it had set aside 2.1 billion euros ($2.55
billion) in the first half of 2012 for loan loss provisions,
more than a half of that in the second quarter. This was up 37
percent from the first half of 2011, as risky loans rose by 20
percent.
That figure reflects the difficult macroeconomic backdrop in
Italy - where Intesa earns 80 percent of its revenues - due to a
deep recession. Net profit stood at 470 million euros in the
second quarter, a 41.5 percent fall compared with the previous
three months.
Concern over the economic downturn in the euro zone's third
largest economy was one of the factors cited by rating agency
Moody's when it downgraded Intesa and other Italian banks last
month, following a two-notch cut in Italy's sovereign rating.
Italian lenders are under pressure because of a spreading
debt crisis and are regarded as vulnerable because of their vast
holdings of domestic government bonds and increasing funding
costs. Intesa has the highest exposure among Italian banks to
Italian sovereign bonds.
Intesa said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, stood at 10.7 percent, compared with 10.5 percent at
end-March - one of the strongest in Italy.
Last month, the bank was the first lender in the euro zone
periphery to tap investors with an unsecured three-year bond
since Italian and Spanish banks were shut out of funding markets
at the end of March.
Like other top Italian lenders, Intesa ended 2011 deeply in
the red, posting a 10.1 billion euro loss after booking big
writedowns on goodwill to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by
the euro zone debt crisis.
Intesa's shares have lost 22 percent of their value since
the beginning of the year, underperforming the European banking
sector as Italian lenders were hurt by the debt crisis. Shares
were up 7.25 percent after results amid buoyant banking sector
shares.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)