MILAN Jan 28 Intesa Sanpaolo has paid
back in full the 36 billion euros ($49 billion) in cheap 3-year
loans from the European Central Bank, Italy's top retail bank
said on Tuesday, the first Italian bank to do so.
Intesa, said it had switched 21 billion euros of those loans
into ECB open-market operations - standard funding activities
with maturities ranging from one week to three months.
Another 15 billion euros of 3-year loans had been previously
paid back.
The ECB had offered European lenders more longer term
financing at the end of 2011 and early in 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions in the market at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis.
News that Intesa felt confident enough to repay the loans
ahead of their due date highlights the gap between Italy's
biggest lenders and smaller banks which have instead announced
plans to raise capital on the market to boost their finances.
Last Friday, Banco Popolare became the fourth bank
among the 15 Italian lenders undergoing a health check by the
European Central Bank to announce plans to raise cash, asking
for 1.5 billion euros on the market before the summer.
The others are from Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Carige.
Italian banks took a total of 255 billion euros in three
year loans form the ECB and Intesa was one of the biggest
borrowers under the program.
The shorter-term funding provides Intesa "with more
efficiency and flexibility in the management of our liquidity
also on the basis of the alternative cost of short-term
wholesale funding," it said.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
