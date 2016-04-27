MILAN, April 27 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa SanPaolo is in final talks to sell its payments
unit Setefi to payments specialist Istituto Centrale delle
Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.
ICBPI's deep-pocketed owners Bain Capital and Advent have
placed an offer higher than one made by Italian payment services
group SIA and are hoping to finalise the acquisition in the
coming days, the source said.
Five sources said earlier on Wednesday Intesa was in
advanced talks with ICBPI and SIA for Setefi, which manages
electronic payments for 15 million credit cards.
Intesa and SIA declined to comment. ICBPI was not
immediately available to comment.
