By Pamela Barbaglia
| MILAN, April 27
MILAN, April 27 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa SanPaolo is in advanced talks with prospective
buyers of its payments unit Setefi which is worth more than 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion), five sources said.
Italian payments specialists Istituto Centrale della Banche
Popolari (ICBPI) and SIA have both submitted firm offers for
Setefi, which manages electronic payments for 15 million credit
cards, mostly issued by Intesa, the sources said.
A final decision could come as soon as next week, two of the
sources said.
Intesa and SIA declined to comment. ICBPI was not
immediately available for comment.
The sale, led by Intesa and UBS, would value the company at
more than 10 times its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 100 million
euros a year, two of the sources said.
Setefi handled 995 million credit card transactions in 2015
worth a total of 68.9 billion euros.
FINAL STAGES
Intesa's payments arm has drawn interest from several
heavyweight private equity funds including London-based CVC and
Permira which together lost out to a consortium of Bain Capital,
Advent and Clessidra in an auction for ICBPI last year, the
sources said.
But most of Setefi's private equity suitors have now walked
away from the process, two of the sources said.
ICBPI, the Italian bank service provider previously held by
cooperative or "popolari" lenders, is keen to boost its presence
in Italy as part of the buy-and-build strategy which is being
implemented by its deep-pocketed investors, the sources said.
But for Intesa the choice between ICBPI and SIA is proving
difficult.
The Italian lender is one of SIA's minority shareholders
with almost 4 percent of its share capital.
SIA's leading investors are state-backed Fondo Strategico
Italiano (FSI) with 49.48 percent of its shares and
infrastructure fund F2i with a 17 percent stake.
On March 11, SIA's Chief Executive Officer Massimo
Arrighetti told Reuters he was looking to float the business on
the Milan stock exchange in the autumn.
The sources said SIA rsemains interested in the listing
project but would only do so after any acquisition of Setefi is
completed.
Setefi operates in Austria, France, Germany, Spain,
Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
It has been authorised to operate in other European
countries including Greece, Portugal, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus,
Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Ireland.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Massimo
Gaia in Milan; editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Clarke)