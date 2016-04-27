(Updates with Intesa in final talks with ICBPI)
By Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN, April 27 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa SanPaolo is in final talks to sell its payments
unit Setefi to banking services firm Istituto Centrale delle
Banche Popolari (ICBPI) in a deal worth more than 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.
ICBPI's deep-pocketed owners Bain Capital and Advent have
placed an offer higher than one made by Italian payment services
group SIA and are hoping to finalise the acquisition in the
coming days, the source said.
Five sources said earlier on Wednesday Intesa was in
advanced talks with ICBPI and SIA for Setefi, which manages
electronic payments for 15 million credit cards, mostly issued
by Intesa.
Intesa and SIA declined to comment. ICBPI was not
immediately available for comment.
The sale, led by Intesa and UBS, values the company at more
than 10 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of about 100 million euros a year, two
of the sources said.
Setefi handled 995 million credit card transactions in 2015
worth a total of 68.9 billion euros.
BUY AND BUILD
Intesa's payments arm initially attracted interest from
several heavyweight private equity funds including London-based
CVC and Permira which together lost out to a consortium of Bain
Capital, Advent and Clessidra in an auction for ICBPI last year,
the sources said.
ICBPI, the Italian bank service provider previously held by
cooperative or "popolari" lenders, is keen to boost its presence
in Italy as part of the buy-and-build strategy which is being
implemented by its new owners, the sources said.
Bain and Advent, which bought ICBPI in May for about 2.15
billion euros, have backed other European payment firms and have
enough expertise to build scale, several sources close to ICBPI
said.
The two buyout funds have held joint control of Nordic
payment firm Nets since 2014 and last year they floated British
payment processing company Worldpay in what was the biggest
London flotation of 2015.
Setefi operates in Austria, France, Germany, Spain,
Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
It has been authorised to operate in other European
countries including Greece, Portugal, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus,
Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Ireland.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Massimo
Gaia in Milan; editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Evans)