MILAN Feb 12 Intesa Sanpaolo,
Italy's biggest retail bank, is not eyeing Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena (MPS) or other Italian banks, its
chief executive said in an interview to an Italian newspaper.
MPS needs to find 3.3 billion euros ($4.4 billion) by the
end of June to meet tougher capital requirements and it could
become a takeover target, as its top shareholder struggles to
mend its finances.
Sources close to the matter have said the foundation
controlling 46 percent of MPS, Italy's No. 3 lender, may have to
sell a 10-15 percent stake in the bank.
"We don't have plans to further grow in Italy," Intesa Chief
Executive Enrico Cucchiani told Corriere della Sera, when asked
about whether Intesa was interested in MPS.
In the interview published on Sunday, Cucchiani said Intesa
would use cheap three-year European Central Bank funds partly to
buy Italian government bonds.
"In our case the ECB funds will be used to provide lending
and, in part, to support the public debt, which has important
tranches coming due," he said.
Italian banks tapped about 116 billion euros of the 489
billion euro loans the ECB offered in December and Italy's Prime
Minister Mario Monti has said his country's banks should use the
funds to buy more government bonds.
The ECB will hold a similar loan offering at the end of
February.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Erica Billingham)