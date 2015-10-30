MILAN Oct 30 Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo expects to beat targets set under its business plan for 2017, Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said.

"I'm not thinking of changing them, we'll over-deliver and investors will be all the more happy for it," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The business plan presented in March last year sets a goal of 4.5 billion euros ($4.95 billion) in net profit for 2017 and a best-quality capital ratio of 12.2 percent. That compares with a 13.4 percent level at the end of June.

The bank still plans to pay 2 billion euros in dividends over its 2015 results, he said, up from 1.2 billion euros paid this year.

"We'll pay 2 billion euros, then available income this year could be higher, we'll see," he said.

Messina said acquisitions in private banking or asset management - two sectors in which Intesa Sanpaolo has said it wants to expand - were not a priority at present.

"We're doing so well in private banking, asset management and insurance ... that I don't see the need for mergers that would risk weakening us," he said.

The banker also ruled out Intesa could have any part in a banking consolidation process.

Talking about a bank-specific assessment of risks carried out by the European Central Bank, whose results will be communicated shortly to individual lenders, Messina said Intesa's excess capital put it in a position of "absolute tranquillity". ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)