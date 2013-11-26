(Rewrites first paragraph, adds CEO quote, background)
TURIN, Italy Nov 26 Intesa Sanpaolo's
chief executive said on Tuesday that Italy's biggest retail bank
could become a takeover target for foreign banks unless it
boosted its profitability and market capitalisation.
Carlo Messina told the bank's managers that if the country's
economy recovered, "some big international banks could start to
look at Intesa Sanpaolo as possible prey."
Messina said the bank could boost profits by concentrating
on revenue growth, including fees, and on the management of its
bad loans portfolio.
"Only with growth, profit generation and an increase in the
market capitalisation, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to stay
independent," Messina said, according to the text of a speech he
made in the northern Italian town of Turin.
Italian lenders have been hit hard by the longest recession
since World War II. Intesa earns around 80 percent of its
revenue in its home country.
