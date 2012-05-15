(Adds analyst comment, detail)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN May 15 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo reported a sharp rise in provisions for risky
loans in its first quarter, as the Italian economy plunged
deeper into recession.
The lender was forced to set aside 970 million euros for
doubtful loans over the quarter, a 43 percent rise compared to a
year earlier - reflecting deteriorating credit quality in the
country where Intesa earns 80 percent of its revenues.
Concerns over Italy's worsening economy were one of the
factors cited by U.S. rating agency Moody's for its mass
downgrade of Italian banks, including Intesa, on Monday night.
Intesa's net profit stood at 805 million euros in the first
quarter, 22 percent higher year-on-year, a result which Intesa
said was its best in seven quarters thanks to gains of 274
million euros on a buyback of its own bonds.
The operating margin was also strong, posting a 32.8 percent
rise, and costs fell 1.6 percent after five consecutive years of
declines.
However, shares in Intesa pared earlier gains of 2.2 percent
to be up 0.7 percent by 1227 GMT.
"The numbers on costs and revenues are very good, maybe the
market could turn up its nose at the loan losses that grew,"
said Fabrizio Bernardi at Fidentiis Equities.
"But there's another way of reading this. Intesa is
anticipating the trend of a worsening in asset quality that the
other banks will see in coming quarters, thanks to its better
profit profile," he said.
Intesa said it core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, stood at 10.5 percent at the end of March from 10.1
percent at the end of 2011 - one of the strongest in Italy.
It said medium- and long-term funding raised so far covered
50 percent of its full-year maturities and expected broadly
stable operating profitability in 2012 net of one-off items.
Intesa was one of few Italian lenders to return to the
wholesale funding market earlier this year after a liquidity
squeeze at the height of the euro zone debt crisis effectively
shut Italian banks out of institutional funding channels.
In February, it was the first lender from the euro zone
periphery to issue senior unsecured debt since the autumn and to
do so with a maturity of five years - longer than the European
Central Bank's three-year cheap liquidity injection.
Moody's cut Intesa long-term deposit rating to A3, the same
as Italy's sovereign rating, and its standalone bank financial
strength rating to C-, with a credit assessment of baa1.
It said the bank's asset quality was likely to deteriorate
further in 2012 because of Italy's shrinking economy and that
funding was vulnerable to restricted and costly market access.
Like other top Italian lenders, Intesa ended 2011 deeply in
the red, posting a 10.1 billion euro loss after booking big
writedowns on goodwill to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by
the euro zone debt crisis.
However, Intesa is the only among Italy's top five banks
that does not have a capital shortfall to plug to meet tougher
requirements set by the European Banking Authority.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)