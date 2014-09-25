TURIN, Sept 25 Intesa Sanpaolo will score top marks in the asset quality review currently underway among euro zone lenders, the top shareholder of Italy's second largest bank by assets said on Thursday.

"Intesa will achieve the maximum score... there are already some indication on this," the Chairman of Compagnia di San Paolo Luca Remmert said on the sidelines of a business event in Turin.

(Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)