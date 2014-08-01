MILAN Aug 1 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
, which held 100.2 billion euros ($134 bln) in domestic
government bonds at the end of June, is looking to diversify its
sovereign holdings as the euro zone moves towards a single
supervisor for the banking sector.
"We are diversifying our government bond portfolios and we
will have to because going under the ECB (European Central Bank)
it's better to have a diversified government bond portfolio,"
CEO Carlo Messina told an analyst call.
He said this could mean selling some Italian government
bonds and instead buying debt issued by higher-rated euro zone
countries such as Germany and France.
Italian banks have increased their domestic bond holdings
massively during the sovereign crisis, helping the Treasury meet
its funding needs even as foreign investors shunned the
country's debt.
Rising returns on Italian and other lower-rated peripheral
euro zone bonds as the debt crisis eased have helped boost
banks' profits in recent quarters.
The ECB will take on the role of single supervisor for the
euro zone's banking sector in the autumn.
