BUDAPEST, July 31 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will inject about 15 billion forints ($64.47 million) worth of fresh capital into its Hungarian unit CIB Bank, the Hungarian bank announced late on Wednesday in a statement on the Budapest bourse's website.

It did not say why the capital increase became necessary.

Intesa announced earlier this month that it expects new Hungarian legislation requiring banks to compensate borrowers for exchange rate spreads applied on foreign currency loans to cost its second-quarter net income around 65 million euros ($88 mln).

($1 = 232.6500 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)