MILAN Aug 1 Intesa Sanpaolo wants to
keep its presence in Hungary where it operates through its CIB
Bank subsidiary, the chief executive of Italy's biggest retail
bank told an analyst call on Friday.
"This is a country in which we want to stay, " CEO Carlo
Messina said.
Intesa Sanpaolo said last month that new Hungarian
legislation requiring banks to compensate borrowers for exchange
rate spreads applied on foreign currency loans had a negative
impact on its second-quarter net profit of 65 million euros ($87
million).
The bank also said that it could not estimate possible
further charges from a law expected to be approved in the second
half of 2014 concerning the conversion of retail
foreign-currency loans into Hungarian forints.
On Friday, Messina reiterated that he could not say at this
stage whether there would be further charges due to new
legislation there.($1 = 0.7456 Euros)
