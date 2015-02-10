(Adds shares, analyst comment)
MILAN Feb 10 Italy's biggest retail bank,
Intesa Sanpaolo, posted a lower than expected
fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but continued to strengthen
its capital base and raised its shareholder payout.
Shares rose 4 percent, which traders and fund managers said
was down to the higher dividend of 7 euro cents and robust fee
income.
"The results look on the whole solid, with the dividend
slightly better than the consensus of six cents and also fees
and the asset management side strong," said Stefano Fabiani,
fund manager at Zenit. Last year, Intesa paid a dividend of 5
euro cents.
Net profit in the three months to December came in at 48
million euros ($54.23 million) compared with a consensus of 142
million euros based on five analyst estimates collated by
Reuters and ranging from 66 million to 239 million euros.
Profit was weighed down by provisions for bad loans of just
over 1 billion euros, although these were lower than analyst
forecasts, and a 13 percent rise in staffing costs.
Intesa also said it booked a charge of 160 million euros at
its Hungarian business due to changes in legislation there.
On the positive side, Intesa said its pro-forma,
fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio -- an important measure
of financial strength -- stood at 13.3 percent at the end of
December, up from 13 percent three months earlier - one of the
highest in Italy.
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes, editing by
Louise Heavens)