MILAN, May 11 Italy's biggest retail bank,
Intesa Sanpaolo, beat analyst forecasts with its
first-quarter net profit and said lending to business was
picking up in a sign the euro zone's third-biggest economy is
slowly emerging from recession.
Intesa said its net profit for the period stood at 1.064
billion euros, thanks to around 602 million euros in trading
income and compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of
658 million euros.
It confirmed a dividend payout target of 2 billion euros for
this year.
The bank said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of
financial strength, stood at 13.2 percent at the end of March,
slightly lower than 13.3 percent three months earlier but still
one of the highest in Italy.
Provisions for bad loans, which spiralled in 2012-2014 as
Italy battled with its longest recession since World War Two,
stood at 755 million euros, the lowest since the third quarter
of 2011. The bank said new medium- and long-term loans had risen
by 8 billion euros in Italy over the quarter. Of these 6 billion
euros, 40 percent more than a year ago, were granted to
households and small- and medium-sized businesses, the backbone
of the economy.
"We have seen lending gather momentum from mid-February. Of
the 8 billion euros in new loans, 4 billion we granted in March
alone. April has also been good," Chief Executive Carlo Messina
told analysts.
"It's medium- and long-term loans, so devoted to investment
and production, and especially for export-oriented companies as
the devaluation of the euro is having a massive impact for
them," he said, adding this pointed to a recovery in the
domestic economy.
Preliminary data this week on Italy's gross domestic
product, which has either stagnated or declined for the last
five quarters, is expected to show an expansion of 0.2 percent
in the first quarter of 2015. The government forecasts 2015
economic growth at 0.7 percent.
Analysts said the only weak spot in Intesa's results was a 6
percent annual decline in net interest income (NII), which
measures how much money a retail bank makes from its core
business.
Messina said he expected NII to have bottomed out in the
first quarter due to the impact of falling interest rates,
sending its shares up 2.2 percent by 1452 GMT.
