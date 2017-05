FLORENCE, Italy Jan 12 A Florence-based banking foundation is considering selling its 3.25 stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source added no decision had been taken for the time being. The foundation, called Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze, is Intesa's fifth-biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, editing by Paola Arosio)