ROME/MILAN Nov 23 Intesa Sanpaolo said
on Monday its role in the country's rescue of four Italian banks
would result in a pre-tax charge of 380 million euros ($404
million) in the fourth quarter.
Similarly, a banking source said UniCredit would
book a 210 million euro charge before taxes in the fourth
quarter also in relation to the rescue.
Italy launched a 3.6 billion euro rescue scheme on Sunday
to prop up Banca Marche, Banca dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa
di Risparmio di Chieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara before
stricter European Union rules on saving failing banks come in
from January.
The cost of the rescue, to be conducted by the Bank of
Italy, will be borne by the country's healthy banks, which pay
into a newly-formed National Resolution Fund.
The Fund was created as part of new EU rules aimed at
ensuring that failing banks can be wound down in an orderly way
without tapping taxpayers' money.
Italian banks were originally due to start contributing to
the Fund from 2015, making annual payments until it reached
around 6 billion euros, or 1 percent of all guaranteed deposits,
over eight years.
But the banks will now pay the equivalent of four years of
contributions in one go by the end of this year because of the
need to rescue the four banks.
They will still contribute annually to the fund until it
reaches the required size, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian bank that has so far
said how much it will have to pay out.
One Italian broker estimated the contribution of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena at around 160 million euros, followed
by UBI Banca and Banco Popolare with 92
million euros each.
Intesa said the 380 million euros due in the fourth quarter
came on top of an ordinary contribution to the fund of around 95
million which it booked in the first half of the year.
Similarly, the source said UniCredit had already booked a 90
million euro contribution to the resolution fund this year for a
total of 300 million euros in 2015.
While these extraordinary charges for the banks' rescue are
expected to weigh slightly on Italian banks' 2015 capital
levels, analysts said it was more important for investors that a
solution had finally been found for the four banks.
Italian bank shares rose on Monday with Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, UniCredit, Popolare Emilia
and Popolare di Milano gaining more than 2 percent.
The contributions Italian banks pay this year will allow the
National Resolution Fund to repay a bridge loan of 2.35 billion
euros granted by three of the country's top banks. Intesa said
its share of this loan was 780 million euros.
Intesa said it was also contributing 550 million euros to a
separate 18-month loan which the fund needed to foot the overall
3.6 billion euro rescue bill.
Of this, 1.7 billion euros are needed to repay losses at the
four lenders and 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise them.
($1 = 0.9404 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini,
additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Danilo Masoni,
writing by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)