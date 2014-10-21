(Removes reference to Italy in first paragraph)

MILAN Oct 21 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, could be a centre of consolidation in the banking sector but there is nothing on the table at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the margins of an event, Messina said Intesa Sanpaolo wanted to grow in private banking and would not exit its asset management business. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni)