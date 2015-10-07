(Adds statement from banking foundation)
TURIN Oct 7 The top shareholder in Intesa
Sanpaolo is seeking an adviser for the sale of a 4
percent stake in the Italian bank, an executive at banking
foundation Compagnia di San Paolo said on Wednesday.
"We haven't found the adviser yet for the sale of a 4
percent stake in Intesa San Paolo. By the end of the year we
will communicate to the economy ministry details of the
transaction," Compagnia di San Paolo's General Secretary Piero
Gastaldo said.
A statement from the foundation later on Wednesday said it
was not speeding up the sale, which it has until April 2018 to
complete.
Compagnia di San Paolo owns around 9 percent of Intesa and
must inform the economy ministry - which supervises banking
foundations - about how it plans to cut its stake in Intesa
Sanpaolo in line with a reform of banking foundations approved
earlier this year.
The reform is aimed at making sure banking foundations
reduce concentration risks in their holdings.
