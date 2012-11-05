MILAN Nov 5 Intesa Sanpaolo's
Management Board Chairman Andrea Beltratti on Monday declined to
comment on press speculation that the bank could be considering
a plan to merger with UniCredit.
"I have no comment to make," Beltratti said on the sidelines
of an event in Milan.
Asked if he was concerned about the bank being a possible
takeover target, he said: "I am not afraid of such an outcome."
Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday that
UniCredit's Vice Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona was discussing the
idea of merging the country's two biggest lenders informally
with shareholders at Intesa Sanpaolo.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday
he had no comment on the weekend press speculation regarding a
potential defensive tie-up with Intesa Sanpaolo, adding however
that UniCredit would "go ahead on its own".
