(Refile to correct word spelling)

By Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo is set to price the first senior unsecured trade from a peripheral bank beyond the three-year ECB LTRO comfort zone later on Monday.

At 1115GMT, the Italian bank had attracted an order book of around EUR2bn for the EUR1bn five-year issue via Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

As a result, lead managers will price the deal at the tight end of the 355bp-360bp over mid-swaps and inside initial price thoughts of plus 360bp area. The new issue premium is estimated by a banker on the deal at about 20bp.

"Intesa is sending a strong signal to the market, confirming the step-by-step reopening of the senior market: banks from non-core jurisdictions are gradually going for longer maturities, while banks from core countries can issue even longer-dated bonds, of up to 10 years," a DCM banker said. This was the case for ING, which issued a 10-year deal last Tuesday a few weeks after selling a five-year bond.

The transaction is the second senior trade for the Italian bank which has so far stayed from the covered bond market, unlike other peripheral banks such as Banesto.

It will carry a A2/BBB+/A- rating, although the bank's Moody's rating could fall by one notch after the agency put it on review for possible downgrade last week.

On January 31, it priced a EUR1.5bn 18-month fixed rate issue at 395bp over mid-swaps which attracted in excess of EUR2.7bn from more than 235 accounts. At 1150 GMT, that bond was quoted above par, at around 100.51 mid, and in asset-swaps spread terms, was 4bp tighter versus Friday and still 7bp wider week on week, according to Tradeweb.

The fact that the most recent wave of senior unsecured deals has performed poorly does not seem to affect new deals. "The secondary market is fairly illiquid and prices reflect more technical factors. Moreover, investors are fully focused in the primary market," the DCM banker said, pointing to the fact, when issuers move along the curve, they tap different investor bases. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, Editing by Helene Durand)