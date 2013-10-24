TURIN Oct 24 The chief of Compagnia Sanpaolo, a banking foundation which is the top shareholder of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo bank, said on Thursday he would resign after being notified he was under investigation by Italian authorities.

Sergio Chiamparino said in a statement the investigation is linked to his previous job as mayor of Turin.

Chiamparino will submit his resignation to the general committee of the banking foundation on Monday. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, editing by Jennifer Clark)