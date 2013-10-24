BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
TURIN Oct 24 The chief of Compagnia Sanpaolo, a banking foundation which is the top shareholder of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo bank, said on Thursday he would resign after being notified he was under investigation by Italian authorities.
Sergio Chiamparino said in a statement the investigation is linked to his previous job as mayor of Turin.
Chiamparino will submit his resignation to the general committee of the banking foundation on Monday. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )