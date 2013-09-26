* CEO Cucchiani clashing with key board member,
investor-sources
* He could be ousted at board meetings on Tuesday-sources
* Bank dismisses talk of Monte Paschi rescue
(Adds sources on showdown, details, bank's denial of Monte
Paschi rescue)
By Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, Sept 26 Enrico Cucchiani, the CEO of
Italy's No.1 retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, could be
forced out next week after clashing with supervisory board
chairman Giovanni Bazoli and the bank's second-largest investor,
sources close to the bank told Reuters.
Intesa's supervisory and management boards are due to meet
on Tuesday for regular meetings.
Two sources close to Intesa said the two boards were likely
to withdraw backing for Cucchiani, who was appointed in November
2011 after long-standing Chief Executive Corrado Passera quit to
join the government of then-premier Mario Monti.
They said an attempt by supervisory board chairman Bazoli to
oust Cucchiani was backed by Bazoli's ally Giuseppe Guzzetti,
the powerful boss of Fondazione Cariplo, a charitable foundation
that is also Intesa's No.2 shareholder.
"That there is a lot of unhappiness is a given. There are
differences over strategy and management," said one of the two
sources. "We can't pretend nothing is happening, Tuesday will be
an important day."
However a third source close to the bank said the outcome of
next week's board meetings was still open.
"The impression is that the bomb (management tensions) may
have exploded a bit too early. A hasty solution may damage the
bank," said the source.
A fourth source with direct knowledge of the situation said
the future of the CEO was not on the agenda of the management
board meeting, adding any decision to oust him would have to be
taken by the supervisory board, led by Bazoli.
The bank declined to comment about the management struggle
or about any possibility of Cucchiani being ousted.
Cucchiani, 63, was formerly at the helm of the Italian unit
of German insurance giant Allianz. His pro-market approach has
won praise within Intesa's management board and he is well
respected internationally, one person with direct knowledge of
the situation said.
However, several Intesa insiders told Reuters he clashed
with 80-year-old Bazoli and Guzzetti over his solitary
management style.
SHARES FALL
If Cucchiani is ousted, it would mark a break from the past
for Intesa, which likes to portray itself as a prudent,
conservative lender not inclined to sudden management shake-ups
or boardroom showdowns. Cucchiani himself has often said the
bank's appeal is that it is "boring".
"The bank is not used to violent outcomes," said one senior
Italian banker who has worked at Intesa.
Bankers and insiders pointed to Carlo Messina, the bank's
deputy director general, as a possible successor to Cucchiani.
Shares in Intesa fell on Thursday with traders citing market
talk that the management clash focused on whether Intesa should
help save smaller loss-making rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- an option opposed by Cucchiani.
The head of Intesa's management board, Gian Maria
Gros-Pietro, dismissed in a statement the talk of a tie-up
between the two lenders, saying it was "completely groundless".
Cucchiani told Reuters in an interview earlier this month
that Intesa would not join an expected wave of consolidation in
the Italian banking industry.
A person who knows him well said Cucchiani is opposed to
so-called systemic deals, whereby a bank such as Intesa would
ride to the rescue of struggling companies to keep them in
Italian hands.
Monte dei Paschi, which is at the centre of a derivatives
scandal and took a state bailout earlier this year, needs to
find investors willing to join a 2.5 billion euro capital hike
to avoid being nationalised.
Intesa's shares closed down 3.8 percent, underperforming a
1.2 percent fall in the FTSE MIB blue-chip index amid fresh
political tensions.
(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Valentina Za and Lisa
Jucca; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca and
Pravin Char)