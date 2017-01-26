TURIN, Italy Jan 26 Insurers make sense when
they are integrated into a banking network, the head of Intesa
Sanpaolo said on Thursday, after the Italian bank said this week
it was studying possible "industrial combinations" with insurer
Assicurazioni Generali.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Turin, Intesa
Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina told reporters he saw room for growth
in the bancassurance sector.
"Provided any transaction does not weaken our capital
strength and our ability to reward shareholders, we feel free to
look at possible growth options," he said.
"We're analysing various alternatives, it'll depend on the
price. We'll take our time to make our assessment, we're in a
position of strength," he added.
Intesa said on Tuesday its management was examining a tie-up
with Generali among possible opportunities, after sources told
Reuters the bank was considering a share offer for a majority
stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Valentina Za,)