MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Friday a bond swap offer it completed this week will add 80 million euros to its net profit in the fourth quarter of the year.

The swap will also add 2.5 basis points to the Core Tier 1 ratio, Intesa said in a statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)