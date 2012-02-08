(Corrects typo in "growth" in second paragraph; also repeats to additional Reuters clients and adds currency conversion)

MILAN Feb 8 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo could find it hard to meet its business plan targets in the face of an expected sharp drop in Italian economic output in 2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

Intesa's business plan, released in April, assumed Italian output growth of 0.8 percent this year. This contrasts with current forecasts for an output drop of around 2 percent, making it more difficult for the bank to achieve its targets, Morelli said on Tuesday, according to a union statement released to Reuters.

In its business plan Intesa said it targeted net profit of 5.6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in 2015. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)