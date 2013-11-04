(Corrects amount of loss in last paragraph)

MILAN Nov 4 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it does not believe it needs to make more provisions for loans to the struggling Carlo Tassara Group, the holding company for financier Romain Zaleski.

Intesa Sanpaolo set aside 430 million euros of its overall exposure to the Carlo Tassara Group as of June 30, the bank said in a statement.

Intesa "deems, at this time, that outstanding loans of approximately 675 million euros can be fully recovered and the current level of 430 million euros in adjustments are adequate, as of today, to cope with possible losses" due to the bank's subscription of about 445 million euros in a participatory debt financial instrument (PFI). (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by David Evans)