MILAN, July 3 Intesa Sanpaolo did not
breach any rules in tax transactions being investigated by
Italian magistrates, the bank said in reaction to an
investigation that also targets former CEO and current Industry
Minister Corrado Passera.
Prosecutors in the northern city of Biella are probing
alleged tax irregularities at Intesa's former unit Cassa di
Risparmio di Biella e Vercelli in 2006-07 and have put Passera
under investigation in his role as then CEO of the broader
Intesa group, prosecutors' documents obtained by Reuters showed.
According to the documents, tax authorities suspect the
Biella-based bank took advantage of 'fiscal arbitrage' between
the Italian and British tax regimes to gain credits on
foreign-paid taxes beyond what was allowed under Italian law.
Intesa said on Tuesday its relevant departments considered
the operations, carried out in 2006, as "fully compliant with
existing rules."
Intesa said that, despite believing it had acted properly,
it had settled the matter with Italy's tax agency in order to
avoid "exhausting and costly" litigation proceedings.
"Intesa Sanpaolo, as always, stands ready to provide
magistrates with any possible clarification," it said.
The industry ministry declined to comment on the reports and
in a television broadcast at the weekend, Passera himself said
he had only read of the allegations in the press and would
respond fully when he learned more details of the allegations.
"I think it's about the possible responsibility of the
person who signed off on the Intesa balance sheet but I'm sure
it will all be cleared up and I am of course completely
available," he told Italy's state television RAI.
Passera, one of Italy's leading business figures, left
Intesa in November last year when he was named industry minister
in Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government.
