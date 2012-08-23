MILAN Aug 23 The head of Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo's Luxembourg unit is being investigated by
magistrates for suspected money laundering as part of a tax
evasion probe, a legal source with direct knowledge of the case
said on Thursday.
Prosecutors in Milan and in the northern town of Verbania
have been looking into the Giacomini family, owners of the
eponymous maker of plumbing fittings sold worldwide, who they
suspect of dodging taxes by hiding around 230 million euros
($287 million) in Luxembourg, the source said.
The magistrates have now put the chief executive of Intesa's
Luxembourg unit Societe Europeenne de Banque (SEB), Marco Bus,
and an Italian broker and former Intesa employee, Alessandro
Jelmoni, under investigation.
Prosecutors allege Jelmoni and Bus advised the Giacominis
about the creation of a trust to hide money, the source said.
Intesa on Thursday confirmed media reports that it had
started its own internal investigation into the matter, but
declined to comment further.
A lawyer for the Giacominis said the family denies any
wrongdoing.
Jelmoni, who is under house arrest, has rejected the
allegations and has given full explanations to the magistrates,
his lawyer said. Jelmoni left Intesa in 2002.
The case is running in parallel to a separate probe into
alleged tax irregularities involving Intesa's former unit Cassa
di Risparmio di Biella e Vercelli.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera is under investigation in
that case because he was CEO of Intesa at the time. Referring to
that investigation, the bank said in July it did not break any
rules.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Antonella Ciancio;
Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Erica Billingham)