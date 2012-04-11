ISTANBUL, April 11 Intesa Sanpaolo,
Italy's biggest retail bank, has applied for a Turkish banking
licence and plans to open branches mainly in large cities, Star
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Intesa applied for the licence a few months ago and the
state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is due to
make a decision soon, the Istanbul-based daily said, citing
unnamed BDDK officials.
The Italian lender plans to open branches initially in
Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, Turkey's three biggest cities, and
will then expand to other provinces, Star said. Its focus will
be on consumer and commercial loans, it said.
Intesa could not immediately be reached for comment.
If approved, Intesa would become Turkey's 50th bank and the
first in 12 years to begin operations from scratch in Turkey,
Star said. Other European and U.S. banks are also interested in
acquiring licences in Turkey, it added.
