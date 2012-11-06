* Supervisory board chmn says did not discuss any merger
MILAN, Nov 6 The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo's
supervisory board on Tuesday denied ever discussing any
plans for a merger with Unicredit, following media
talks over a potential defensive tie-up with Italy's biggest
bank by assets.
"Following further media speculation over hypothetical plans
of a merger between Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, I see myself
forced to underline that I did not have any role in the
elaboration of these projects, even supposing that they exist,"
Giovanni Bazoli said in a statement.
Last week, a report in Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera
spurred a media frenzy over the issue and a series of denials by
officials from both banks.
A source close to a UniCredit shareholder told Reuters on
Monday that Bazoli sent a banker to discuss a tie-up with
UniCredit's Chief Executive Ghizzoni but that he had rejected
the idea.
A second source said a project for a possible merger between
Italy's two biggest banks "exists" but that there was no
guarantee it would materialise.
"I have never discussed such arguments, neither with the
chairmen of the banking foundations or with representatives of
other important shareholders at Intesa Sanpaolo or UniCredit,"
Bazoli said.
He added he had not asked anybody to propose similar ideas
and he did not talk about this issue with media.
UniCredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni denied on
Monday there were any plans for a tie-up with Intesa.
The Italian banking sector has been hit by a debt crisis
that has slashed the value of the swathes of Italian and other
euro zone government bonds they hold.
Both Intesa and Unicredit have unveiled sweeping job cuts
and seen their combined market value dive to just over 40
billion euros.
Bazoli said Italy's leading banks are solid, well
capitalised and capable of facing the challenges of the credit
market in Italy and abroad.
