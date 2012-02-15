MILAN Feb 15 Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late on Wednesday it will buy back around 1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds, following similar operations by competitors including UniCredit .

Intesa Sanpaolo had offered to buy back bonds known as Tier 1 securities with an overall nominal amount of 3.75 billion euros, in a move to boost its capital base.

The bank said in a statement it will pay 88 percent to 91 percent of face value for three sets of bonds it plans to purchase. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)