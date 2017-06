MILAN, April 4 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday it was opening a representative office in Abu Dhabi, a step aimed at strengthening its footprint in the Gulf.

Intesa Sanpaolo is already present in the region with a branch in Dubai, which it opened last year and one of its four international hubs for corporate and investment banking.