MILAN, March 12 Italy's biggest retail bank,
Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Tuesday it had essentially
received a "green light" from the central bank after an audit of
its loan loss provisions.
Intesa's CEO Enrico Cucchiani said the bank had to make an
adjustment of just 6 million euros following the audit.
"From these checks we have had no significant adjustments to
do," Cucchiani told analysts in a conference call. "We came out
with a clean bill of health. I would not be surprised if the
situation was different for other players."
The Bank of Italy has conducted simultaneous, months-long
inspections on a group of 20-30 Italian banks and asked some of
them to set aside more money to cover for rising bad debts.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)